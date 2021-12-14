STATEMENT BY HON. CHUSHI KASANDA, MP, MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON ON THE ABUSE OF FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION

Government is deeply disturbed by the blatant abuse of freedom of expression exhibited by the Patriotic Front (PF) Chairperson for Publicity and Information Mr Raphael Nakachinda.

Government wishes to place on record that the freedom of expression, which was promised by the United Party for National Development (UPND), and which is now being promoted by the UPND Alliance administration, is not outside the provisions of the law.

Article 20(3)(b) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia does not support violation of laws, among others, that are aimed at maintaining the authority and independence of the courts of law on the pretext of exercising freedom of expression.

Government wishes to remind citizens that there are precedents where the courts have reacted very strongly and very swiftly against people who have been found to have attacked the integrity of the Judiciary.

Zambians may recall that, not too long ago, the Supreme Court jailed a journalist for more than one year for contempt of court and sentenced a human rights activist to six years in prison, in absentia, also for contempt of court.

Government wishes to urge all Zambians to exercise their freedom of expression within the confines of the law, as no person will be protected by anyone if he or she exceeds the limits provided by law.

The New Dawn Administration is fully committed to the rule of law and is hopeful that both the law enforcement agencies and the Judiciary will show commitment to treating all citizens equally, based on the principle of precedent.

Hon. Chushi Kasanda, MP

MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON

14th December, 2021