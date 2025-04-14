“Govt is not blocking James Ndambo from Entering Zambia”- Ministry of Home Affairs

“Govt is not blocking James Ndambo from Entering Zambia”

By Cecilia Zgambo



The Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security says reports alleging that it is blocking South African-based Zambian businessman JAMES NDAMBO from entering the country are FALSE.





Ministry Principal Public Relations Officer MWALA KALALUKA, says there is no reason for government to prevent Mr. NDAMBO’s entry into Zambia.



In an interview with ZNBC News, Mr. KALALUKA said only the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security is authorized to issue official statements, regarding the entry and exit of individuals or citizens.



He warned that the dissemination of false information to serve specific interests is a violation of the law and individuals engaging in such activities will face legal consequences.

