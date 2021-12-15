GOVERNMENT IS NOW GIVING OIL DEALS DUBIOUSLY – MUNDUBILE

GOVERNMENT is now giving contracts dubiously, we shall not stop exposing them, Leader of the opposition Brian Mundubile has said.

Mr Mundubile exposed that the UPND government has now given oil contract to friends and allies, stating that this is a serious corruption act.

In an interview, Mr Mundubile said this kind of behaviour will not be left unchecked.

The Mporokoso lawmaker said it is unfortunate that the UPND who are preaching the fight against corruption are the ones being involved.

He said “As the opposition Members of Parliament such deals are the ones we will be exposing so that Zambians can know.

“There is now another scandal of oil deal. The government is now giving oil contracts to friends dubiously.

The song of fighting corruption is just rhetoric because they are the ones who are now doing it,”he said.

Meanwhile Mr Mundubile said the fertiliser scandal will also be dealt with to the latter.

He said the opposition MPs will ensure that the corrupt deal come to conclusion so that Zambians know the truth.

He said people involved in corruption activities in UPND government will never be left scot free.