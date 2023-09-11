GOVT IS PAYING 1.5 MILLION KWACHA FOR EDGAR LUNGU’S MONTHLY RENTALS AFTER HE LIED THAT HE HAD RETIRED FROM ACTIVE POLITICS AND RESIGNED FROM PF

By Koswe Editors

This human being has lived a thieving life all the years round and this is why he can still steal from government.

Secretary to the Cabinet and cabinet office has all the information on how much government is spending on this thieving hypocrite.

Our advice is that let the government strip him off his immunity if he can’t declare publicly that he is back in active Politics.

Chilufya Tayali can’t be competing with a fellow who is opposition leader but enjoying government funding.

Edgar is very bitter and given a chance, he would kill anyone standing in his way.