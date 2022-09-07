GOVT MAINTAINS IMF PROGRAM WILL NOT DO AWAY WITH SUBSIDIES

By Balewa Zyuulu

Ministry of Finance and National Planning Permanent Secretary Mukuli Chikuba has maintained that the International Monetary Fund-IMF- program will not do away with the subsidies.

Recently the IMF Board approved a 38-month extended credit facility arrangement of about us$1.3 billion for Zambia to help restore macroeconomic stability and foster higher, more resilient, and more inclusive growth.

Speaking during a media engagement on the IMF program, Mr Chikuba said the IMF supported programme has no hidden conditions contrary to public perception and that government will not implement any wage or employment freeze.

Mr Chikuba says the current IMF package focuses on social expenditure such as health and education, which he said government is already implementing.

Further, Mr Chikuba says on agriculture subsidies, government is working towards broadening the structure of the subsidies to promote crop diversification supported under the comprehensive agricultural support programmes.

