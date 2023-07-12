Govt Must Clamp Down On Illegal Mining Activities- Spuki Mulemwa

GOVERNMENT MUST CLAMP DOWN ON ILLEGAL MINING ACTIVITIES

12/7/23

We are comforted by Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane ‘s pronouncement that investors for the country’s two giant mines (KCM and Mopani) will soon be availed to the nation.

Indeed, the move will not only unlock the mining sector’s contribution to the country’s resource envelope, create jobs for the local people, but also boost foreign exchange earnings through copper exports.

Government should also swiftly clamp down on illegal mining activities that rob the country of the much-needed revenue for provision of critical social services.

More so, we urge government to ensure that potential gold mines and other minerals are brought on stream so that the country can reap maximum benefits from mining activities.

Statement issued by:

Social Justice and Human Rights Defender

Spuki Mulemwa.