Govt Must Expel All The Ambassadors Flying the LGBTQ Flag on Zambian soil- Jackson Silavwe

Government Must Expel All The Ambassadors Flying the LGBTQ Flag on Zambian soil.

The continued flying of LGBTQ flags at the EU, American, Swedish, EU and other foreign embassies to commemorate the international day against homophobia, transphobia, and biphobia in a country that criminalises the same is a gross violation of it’s constitution and sovereignty.

Additionally, article 20 of the vienna convention on diplomatic relations provides for the mission to fly its flag and emblem which are deposited and registered with the host foreign affairs. Has the pro-lgbtq foreign nations deposited the LGBTQ with the Zambian foreign affairs ministry?

It is blatantly clear that LGBTQ pro-Nations have no respect for the laws of Zambia the hosting Nation. We call on President Hakainde Hichilema’s government to EXPEL all the foreign ambassadors involved to show the world just how serious we are as a Nation against the LGBTQ agenda.

Silavwe Jackson.

President

GPZ.

Issued: 17/05/23