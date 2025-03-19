GOVT MUST MEET LUNGU’S MEDICAL BILLS – FR CHIKOYA



Council of Churches in Zambia General Secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya has urged President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration to put politics aside and handle the health of former president Edgar Lungu with a human heart.





And Fr Chikoya said it paints a bad picture on Zambia for its former president to be footing his own medical bills.



On Monday, Human Rights activist Brebner Changala disclosed that Lungu was paying his own medical bills in South Africa because the government had refused to have anything to do with the matter.





However, State House, through presidential spokesperson Clayson Hamasaka, said it did not matter who was paying the bills because what was important was that Lungu was receiving medical treatment.





But in an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Fr Chikoya said politics should be put aside and treat Lungu.



Daily Revelation