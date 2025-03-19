GOVT MUST MEET LUNGU’S MEDICAL BILLS – FR CHIKOYA
Council of Churches in Zambia General Secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya has urged President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration to put politics aside and handle the health of former president Edgar Lungu with a human heart.
And Fr Chikoya said it paints a bad picture on Zambia for its former president to be footing his own medical bills.
On Monday, Human Rights activist Brebner Changala disclosed that Lungu was paying his own medical bills in South Africa because the government had refused to have anything to do with the matter.
However, State House, through presidential spokesperson Clayson Hamasaka, said it did not matter who was paying the bills because what was important was that Lungu was receiving medical treatment.
But in an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Fr Chikoya said politics should be put aside and treat Lungu.
Daily Revelation
Fr. Chikoya stay informed and read prior statements released by both parties in this issue.
The State offered and was in the process of arranging to pay his medical bills when Edgar Lungu released a statement, stating that he would pay his own medical bill.
Now why would you, dear Father; want to begin to make suggestion when its a written fact that Edgar Lungu has opted to pay his own bills.
Please stop casting aspiration to slight whatever good the government has tried to do.
The Catholic Church should note, that its such statements that are made by individual Priests, that when government responds to the “individual priest” Bishops like Alick Banda take exception to government when a truant Priest ought to be discipline for speaking out of tone and is being divisive.
Further, its from such statements that some PF MPs garner the nerve to suggest that government is acting in bad faith, yet the intent is to sway the narrative.
The Church should seek to stick to the message of salvation instead of meddling in matters that have agreed by parties, and have no bearing with salvation.
In which hospital is ECL in? Also in which country. This sick man was making political appointments in the Tonse group so how sick is he. Father please enlighten us.