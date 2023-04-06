GOVT MUST URGENTLY ADDRESS MEALIE MEAL SHORTAGES COUNTRYWIDE- Silavwe

GOVERNMENT MUST URGENTLY ADDRESS MEALIE MEAL SHORTAGES COUNTRYWIDE

Issued: 06/03/2023

Given the severity of the mealie meal shortages around the Country, President Hakainde Hichilema must urgently set up a task force on maize and mealie meal to respond to the current and impending situation.

The current intervention measures by the Government to arrest the situation are haphazard and uncoordinated. Thus, once again we propose the following short, medium and long term measures;

1. Halt all maize and mealie meal exports until the local market is fully replenished and staple food secure. (Short term)

2. Inject more money into the Zambia National Service (ZNS) mealing plants to scale up production to meet 1/3rd of the National demand. (Short and Medium).

3. Review downwards the amount of maize exports from approximately 1.2 million metric tonnes to 200 thousand metric tonnes. (Short)

4. Countering the high cost of living with low cost of doing business to give individuals and businesses increased spending power. (Short and Medium).

5. Start local high quality start ups by Zambians in the agriculture sector to the tune of USD $250 million. (Long)

6. Government should direct all constituencies to buy a tractor from the CDF allocation for small scale farmers.( Medium and long)

7. Capitalise the Zambia National Service (ZNS) to commence all year round farming and progressively roll out the program to local small scale farmers country wide. (Long)

Mealie meal is part of the culture of the Zambian people hence it will require a cultural shock to diversify to other alternative meals. Looking at the political connotations of the maize meal, it will at be at the peril of the Government if it does respond accordingly.

GPZ, Our People First.

Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ.