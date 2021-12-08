GOVERMENT OFFICIALS NOLONGER ENTITLED TO PERSONAL TO HOLDER VEHICLES

Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa says government officials will no longer be entitled to personal to holder vehicles.

Mr. Nkulukusa has stated that ministers and other senior government officials will only be entitled to one utility vehicle each and in the event that the official vehicle goes to the garage they will have to use pool vehicles.

He states that going forward, the rest of the cars will be used as pool vehicles this is in an effort to do away with issues of spending colossal sums of money on expensive vehicles when companies are making losses.

He adds that government will now be strict on the use of government number plates as no government official will be allowed to put a government number plate on a private vehicle.

The secretary to the treasury states that secretary to cabinet will soon issue a circular on the use of vehicles and number plates for government vehicles.

QFM NEWS