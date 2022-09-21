Govt Officials Urged To Be Consistent With President Hakainde Hichilema’s Directives

GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS URGED TO BE CONSISTENT WITH PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S DIRECTIVES

By Musonda Kalumba

Governance Activist Ngande Mwananjiti has urged government officials to be consistent with President Hakainde Hichilema’s directives in his quest to ensure prudent use of national resources.

Last week, President Hichilema expressed concern over the continued issuing of tenders at a high cost despite the directive that any procurement in government must be at the right price and quality.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Mwananjiti says the president’s concern shows that those in government have continued to ignore directives aimed at promoting effectiveness, fairness and equity in resource management.

Mr. Mwananjiti adds that the issuing of tenders at an affordable cost will save the country a lot of money that can be channeled to other developmental agendas, and has since urged officials to be consistent with the president’s directives.

