GOVT PAID K16 MILLION TO UNKNOWN INTERNS IN SCHOOLS – AG REPORT

By Rhodah Mvula

The Auditor General’s Report has revealed how the previous government spent 16 million kwacha on stipends for interns in Lusaka, who were attached to various education institutions, without details of recipients.

Government had begun the Internship and Apprenticeship programme to provide interns with 6 to 12 months placements in public, private and civil society organisations, which was expected to come to an end in October 2021.

The report reveals that 50 individuals who were not working in institutions were irregularly paid stipends, in amounts totaling K287,500 between the months of June and September of 2021.

The payments were not supported by relevant documents, such as internship attendance trackers, internship performance assessment forms, copies of national registration cards, and names of host organizations.