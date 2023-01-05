GOVT PETITIONED OVER VEDANTA, KCM IMPASSE

Two Non-Government Organizations have petitioned government over the delay to resolve the Vedanta and Konkola Copper Mines –KCM- standoff.

Zambia for Peace, Unity and Development –ZUPED- President Ronnie Jere says the petition to the ministry of mines is meant to prompt the minister to state government positions on when the negotiations between KCM and Vedanta will conclude.

Speaking during the presentation of the petition, Mr. Jere says negotiations cannot go in perpetuity when people on the Copperbelt are suffering.

He says although government is commended for having engaged Vedanta into an outside court dialogue, his organization fears the uncertainties surrounding these negotiations which includes the time that these negotiations have taken.

And Advocates for National Development and Democracy Executive Director Samuel Banda has indicated the deteriorating economic situation on the Copperbelt as a result of the continued delays by government to address the KCM and Vedanta resources.

Mr. Banda has demanded that government states its position on when or if Vedanta resources will take over KCM operations to protect jobs and create business opportunities for Copperbelt residents because the issue has prolonged for too long leading to a lot of uncertainties on the future of the mining firm.