Govt plotting to sell Zesco to UK… their corruption is making PF look like ‘child’s play’ – Kalaba

Govt plotting to sell Zesco to UK – Kalaba … their corruption is making PF look like ‘child’s play’

By Jane Chanda

Citizens First Party President Harry Kalaba says the UPND are experts of corruption, adding that President Hakainde Hichilema has turned against the youths who ushered him into office.

And Kalaba said the UPND government was taking steps to unbundle ZESCO and sell it to a UK-based firm, raising concerns about the motives behind the decision and the potential implications for the country’s electricity supply.

Speaking at a media briefing today, Kalaba claimed that the current government had taken corruption to unprecedented heights, making the previous government look like “child’s play” in comparison.

He called on the government to provide clear explanations for their actions and urged the media to hold them accountable and shed more light on the matter.

“We urge the media to ask them why they want to do this, so that they can be held accountable and shed https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/govt-plotting-to-sell-zesco-to-uk-kalaba-their-corruption-is-making-pf-look-like-childs-play