Govt plotting to sell Zesco to UK… their corruption is making PF look like ‘child’s play’ – Kalaba

Govt plotting to sell Zesco to UK – Kalaba … their corruption is making PF look like ‘child’s play’
By Jane Chanda
Citizens First Party President Harry Kalaba says the UPND are experts of corruption, adding that President Hakainde Hichilema has turned against the youths who ushered him into office.
And Kalaba said the UPND government was taking steps to unbundle ZESCO and sell it to a UK-based firm, raising concerns about the motives behind the decision and the potential implications for the country’s electricity supply.
Speaking at a media briefing today, Kalaba claimed that the current government had taken corruption to unprecedented heights, making the previous government look like “child’s play” in comparison.
He called on the government to provide clear explanations for their actions and urged the media to hold them accountable and shed more light on the matter.
“We urge the media to ask them why they want to do this, so that they can be held accountable and shed https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/govt-plotting-to-sell-zesco-to-uk-kalaba-their-corruption-is-making-pf-look-like-childs-play
Kalaba is very good at flapping his jaw without providing evidence.
Show us the proof. If you have no proof, best to keep quiet.
Instead of telling the people of Zambia on the things that he plans to come and do for them, he wastes time on being a propagandist.
Zambians are very intelligent, and already they know that you’re just an simple oppotunitist who thinks power can easily come by reporting negative things on the government
Is this the kind of preaching that this man learns from his church? Forgive me because as a professing man of the faith Kalaba should emulates what he knows best. The manner his church professes the word. If it is not, and I maybe mistaken. He needs counsel from his pastor, bishop and those that may fellowship with him.
Reckless unsubstantiated statements is an immature way of politiking. Ba Honourary PhD you embarass those that handed you that piece of paper. It goes with a certain decor and conduct. What you demonstrate is no different from someone undeserving of the title and the honour the institution that gave you that piece of paper. Act the part and responsibly. Today is the second day you have done this.
You and Lungu’s PF left a monument of debt at Zesco. You used the money borrowed through ZESCO and left on the operation table. Now you want to turn around and tell us stories. As things stand you had sold out the entire country and HH is spending sleepless nights trying to resolve your debts. Look at your forehead before lying! No one can trust your forehead of lies.