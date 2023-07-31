GOVT POSTPONES UNVEILING OF INVESTORS FOR MOPANI-KCM

GOVERNMENT POSTPONES UNVEILING OF INVESTORS FOR MOPANI-KCM

Government has postponed the unveiling of the investors to take over Operations of Mopani Copper Mines and Konkola Copper Mines -KCM, citing delays in negotiations.

On Friday, July 14th 2023, Mines and Mineral Development Minister, Paul Kabuswe announced that government had made Progress in negotiations to find a suitable investor for the 2 mines and they will be revealed no later than today, the 31st of July, 2023.

However, Speaking when he addressed the media in Lusaka today, Mr Kabuswe says the negotiations are yet to be finalised, promising that, he will be giving regular updates regarding the matter.

The Minister has however urged the people on the Copperbelt and stakeholders to remain calm as government is doing everything possible to ensure that their concerns are proficiently addressed.

And, Economist Emmanuel Zulu has expressed disappointment at government’s decision to postpone the announcement of the investors, emphasizing that the expectations were high.

Mr Zulu highlights that Zambia’s reliance on copper production makes the successful operation of these mines crucial, especially with the current high copper prices in the international market.

Meanwhile, Mining expert Edward Simukonda has hailed government’s postponement as a wise move.

Mr Simukonda asserts that, the time being taken by government to arrive at a decision indicates a well-considered approach in selecting the right investor for Mopani Copper Mines