Govt questions promotion of gay rights by Swedish embassy

Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says the new dawn government has engaged the Finnish and Swedish Embassies concerning the flying of a rainbow flag on their premises, which is a symbol of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBTQI) movement.

Kasanda who is currently Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said government has written to the two embassies demanding for an explanation for their actions because Zambia is a Christian nation and does not support LGBT rights.

Speaking in an interview with the Zambian Business Times-ZBT, Kasanda noted that the two embassies are yet to respond to government’s enquiry.