GOV’T RAISES OVER $511M FOR DROUGHT AND HUNGER

Vice President Mutale Nalumango says the government has raised about $511 million for drought and hunger relief.

She says the money had been received in both pledges and actual donations.

Ms Nalumango explained that as opposed to belief that the money was being managed by the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) which is under her office, the state had drawn up a system where intended beneficiaries receive support.

She said stringent measures have been put in place to ensure that all monies raised are used for the intended purposes.

Ms Nalumango stressed that the money is strictly being accounted for as the government had even engaged the Auditor General’s Office to seal all the loopholes.

She said the drought has affected 10 million people, six million of which need support.

Ms Nalumango said the monies have been received by the Ministry of Finance and National Planning.

She said the actual expenditure is done through different ministries and departments.

Ms Nalumango is speaking at the News Diggers Newsmakers’ forum currently underway at the Pamodzi hotel.