GOVT REASSURES STABLE POWER SUPPLY BY OCTOBER 1ST, 2024



Energy Minister Makozo Chikote has reassured the country that come October 1st, 2024, electricity supply in the country will stabilize.



Mr. Chikote says that while many people are skeptical about having stable power, his government remains committed to its earlier pronouncement.



He says this is because Maamba Energy Limited will have resumed generation to its full capacity, and commencement of importation through the Namibia interconnector which has been under maintenance.



Meanwhile Mr. Chikote has also warned energy companies that incentives to the sector are meant to cushion the current energy crisis and not an opportunity to make profits.



Speaking on Saturday night at the launch of the Rubis Gas, Mr. Chikote said the incentives should benefit the general public.



And Rubis Zambia Managing Director Gift Dauchi said by introducing Rubis gas, the company aims to ensure every Zambian has access to reliable and cost-effective energy noting that traditional cooking methods, such as charcoal and firewood, have taken a toll on forests, and contributed to health concerns related to indoor air pollution.



Meanwhile, Liquified Petroleum Gas Association president Obed Chiluba has called for enhanced sensitization on the use of lpg.



Credit -PHOENIX NEWS