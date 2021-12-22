By Michael Kaluba

Government has reassured miners and stakeholders at Konkola Copper Mines-KCM- that assertions that Vedanta Resources will resume operations at the mine next year are untrue, as the mine remains under the provisional liquidator with ongoing court cases.

Government also says it appreciates the anxieties surrounding Mopani and KCM from stakeholders but notes that there is need for court cases to be resolved before the future of the latter is announced while any speculations about Vedanta repossessing the mine remain untrue.

And government says while it is true that Mopani needs investments to become fully operational and profitable, government is currently renegotiating some of the Glencore agreements done under the previous regime especially that the mines remain integral to zambia.

Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe has told Phoenix News that discussions around the future of both Mopani and KCM are ongoing but cannot be disclosed to the public until the state makes pronouncements at an appropriate time after all the processes involved are concluded.

PHOENIX NEWS