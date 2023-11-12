Govt recalls defective drugs from 42,000 health kits imported from India

Government recalls defective drugs from 42,000 health kits imported from India

Government has directed the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) to recall the defective drugs from the 42,000 health kits imported from India through Mission Pharma.

Health Minister, Sylvia Masebo, told Parliament on Thursday that ZAMMSA had been directed to recall all the defective drugs from the 42,000 health kits by its sister agency the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA).

“ZAMMSA has been directed by ZAMRA to remove that drug. The supplier will replace that drug. In fact, we must be happy that ZAMRA is doing its jobs effectively. ZAMRA is effective. These are normal tests. Zambians are safe,” she said.

She, however, stated that it was not strange to procure defective medicines as such happened even from a good supplier such as Mission Pharma and so it will not stop dealing with them.

“Zambia has dealt with Mission Pharma for two decades but somewhere along the way, they fell off because PF failed to pay them their money but when we came in, we renegotiated. If the pharmacy is not keeping the drug well, it can lose its efficacy.

“Like any business, some suppliers do unethical things. But when you have a government which does not tolerate corruption, people are safe. The future is bright. Zambians are safer under HH and UPND government,” according to the Minister. See less

