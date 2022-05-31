By Paul Shalala-

Government has so far recovered 25 million Kwacha from musicians, youths and other artists who received empowerment funds under the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts in the previous administration.

Youth, Sport and Arts Minister ELVIS NKANDU says the recovery rate is slow because of the impact of the pandemic but a good number of beneficiaries are paying back.

Mr NKANDU says it is important that all those who accessed the empowerment funds pay back so that other artists and youth can also apply and get a share of the funds.

Speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Chingola shortly after he appeared on a live programme on I-Wave Radio, Mr NKANDU advised the beneficiaries to pay back because they are obliged to do so.

Meanwhile, Comedian BOB NKOSHA, who is one of the artists who has started paying back the empowerment funds, said it has not been easy to operate under the pandemic.

Mr NKOSHA, who is well known for his comedy series DORIKA, said he applied for 750,000 Kwacha but the Ministry only gave him 620,000 Kwacha which he has started paying back.

He said it is difficult for artists to make money in Zambia because of lack of access to capital and latest equipment.

Meanwhile, artists in Chingola have asked the government to consider helping the Chingola Arts Society to rehabilitate its theatre club.

Source: ZNBC