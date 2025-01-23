GOVT RECOVERS MISAPPROPRIATED K28,000 SOCIAL CASH TRANSFER FUNDS IN CHOMA



Here are the highlights from the press release by Community Development and Social Services Principal Public Relations Officer;





✅️The Ministry of Community Development and Social Services has recovered the full K28,000 that was misappropriated by a Deputy Head Teacher in Choma, Southern Province.



✅️The amount, was reportedly gambled away in an online casino game called “Aviator.”





✅️Government takes this incident very seriously, as it undermines the core mission of the Social Cash Transfer Programme, which is designed to provide critical support to vulnerable individuals and families.



✅️The individual involved has since been relieved of his duties as Pay Point Manager in charge of disbursing Social Cash Transfer funds and is currently on police bond and cooperating with law enforcement authorities in ongoing investigations.





✅️Government through the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services is this year accelerating the digitization of financial transactions, which minimizes human contact in handling funds and reduces the risk of mismanagement or delay in the disbursement of funds.





✅️Digital platforms offer a more secure, transparent, and efficient means of disbursing resources to the rightful beneficiaries, ensuring that assistance reaches those who need it without delay or risk of mismanagement.





✅️Members of the public are encouraged to report any suspected misconduct or fraudulent activities to the appropriate authorities.