Govt Refutes Claims of Over 400 Senior Officers in Holding Positions

The government has firmly dismissed allegations circulating that more than 400 senior officers in the Public Service have been placed in holding positions at the Public Service Management Division (PSMD). Acting Secretary to the Cabinet, Siazongo Siakalenge, declared the allegations as baseless and urged the public to treat them with contempt.

Siakalenge emphasized that the government has not implemented any such measure, refuting claims that employees in these transitional positions are selected based on their regional affiliations. He clarified that the establishment of the PSMD includes a total of 78 transitory positions, commonly known as holding positions.

According to Siakalenge, these holding positions serve the purpose of maintaining employees on the payroll while awaiting redeployment during the process of re-aligning government structures or upon returning from missions abroad. He stressed that the government’s commitment to reinstating former public service employees, as highlighted by President Hakainde Hichilema during his inauguration, is focused on rectifying separations that occurred on tribal, political, or unfair grounds.

Siakalenge highlighted that some of the reinstated employees are actively engaged in various duties within ministries, provinces, and other government agencies. He assured that these individuals are eligible to receive emoluments through available organizational arrangements, aligning with the government’s dedication to fair employment practices.