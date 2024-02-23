GOVT REITERATES IT IS AWARE OF THE CURRENT HIGH COST OF LIVING AND IS WORKING TOWARDS BETTERING THINGS

Vice President Mutale Nalumango has reiterated that government is aware of the current high cost of living and is working towards making things better.

Speaking during the Vice President`s question time in parliament today, Mrs. Nalumango said Zambians will soon see the effects of the recent kwacha appreciation on the cost of living.

Mrs. Nalumango notes that most businesses still have old stock that has to be depleted before any price adjustments are made following the appreciation of the kwacha and has urged citizens to exercise patience.

The vice president was responding to a question from Bwacha Member of Parliament Sydney Mushanga who wanted to know what government is doing to address the current high cost of living.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Nalumango has criticized former President Edgar Lungu for pledging to abolish free education once re-elected into office, saying it is irresponsible for any leader to contemplate on abolishing such a policy which is positively benefiting vulnerable children in the country.

PHOENIX NEWS