Govt Releases K33 Million Salary Arrears For Tazara Workers

GOVERNMENT RELEAESES K33 MILLION SALARY ARREARS FOR TAZARA WORKERS

LUSAKA, 5th October 2022 – GOVERNMENT has released K33 million for the clearance of the salary arrears for TAZARA employees ending September 2022.

Minister of Transport and Logistics Hon. FRANK MUSEBA TAYALI, MP says the funds will cover salaries for the period up to end September 2022.



The Minister said, being a caring Government led by President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA, the New Dawn Administration is poised to continue fulfilling all the promises made to the Zambian people of improving their living standards.



He said the TAZARA case has been on the priority list of the developmental programmes that Government committed itself to achieving.

The Minister added that, Government worked round the clock with the TAZARA management to complete the repair works on damaged Chambeshi Railway Bridge based in Kanchibiya District and cargo trains have started moving.



Hon. TAYALI says that after the successful completion of the Bridge, the President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema has instructed that the passenger trains must immediately start operating on the TAZARA.



The Minister is elated to note that what he assured the workers of TAZARA last year when he visited and interacted with them followed by the inspection of the accident scene, the challenges they faced will now be a thing of the past.



He has since commended TAZARA staff for their patience and good behavior during these tough times and also believing in their Government, and urged them to guard the facilities jealously.

Issued by:

Signed.

NDUBI MVULA PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER