GOVT RENAMES LONGACRES MALL TO KK MALL

The government has renamed Longacres Mall to KK Mall in honor of Zambia’s first Republican President, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda.

Speaking at the event, Public Service Pensions Fund (PSPF) Board Chairperson, Mr. Kasanda, represented by Board Member Mr. Makayi Makayi, said the renaming marks a significant moment in Zambia’s history.

Makayi stated that Dr. Kaunda’s visionary leadership made this tribute possible.

He said the decision to rename the mall followed careful consideration and collaboration between the Ministry of Tourism and PSPF, recognizing Dr. Kaunda’s profound impact and legacy.

“This facility holds a special place in Dr. Kaunda’s history and legacy, as it is home to the iconic KK statue,” Makayi said. “The statue serves as a constant reminder of Dr. Kaunda’s selflessness, dedication, and unwavering commitment to Zambia and Africa, championing unity, freedom, equality, and social justice.”

By renaming the mall, Makayi said Zambia is paying tribute to Dr. Kaunda’s unparalleled contributions to politics, governance, and diplomacy.

“This gesture preserves the country’s history and heritage”

He also announced that the mall will now stand as a national monument, inviting visitors to learn about Dr. Kaunda’s life and legacy.

“It will serve as a cultural landmark and tourist attraction, contributing to Zambia’s economic growth” he said.

Makayi, in concluding also appealed to the National Museums Board to establish a store at the mall selling artifacts and apparel promoting Dr. Kaunda’s legacy.

Speaking the same event, National Museums Board Chairperson Alexander Munthali guaranteed the board’s commitment to documenting the lives of icons like Dr. Kaunda.

He invited partners to join in preserving Zambia’s cultural heritage.

He said the renaming of the mall is a proud moment for Zambians, serving as a reminder of Dr. Kaunda’s legacy and commitment.

And Kenneth David Kaunda Legacy Foundation CEO Mazuba Kaunda stated the importance of renaming the mall, reflecting commitment to preserving Dr. Kaunda’s legacy as Zambia’s founding father and global statesman.

“As the KDKL Foundation, we are humbled by this gesture, It is through such acts that we continue to recognize the values Dr. Kaunda stood for, shaping what Zambia is today.” Mazuba said.

Zambia Reports