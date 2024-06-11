GOVT REOPENS PROBE INTO GASSING INCIDENTS

Republican President Hakainde Hichilema has announced that government has re-opened investigations into the gassing incidents that rocked the country killing dozens of people between 2019 and 2020.

The President says he wants to bring closure to the matter in which 63 lives were lost.

Diamond News has spoken to some of the victims of the incident who are still demanding answers on people behind the acts.

Nebson Mugala who had his nephew killed by police during the incident says the conclusion and consequent arrest of those involved will bring closure to his family.

Diamond TV