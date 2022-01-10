GOVT RESCINDS RECALL FOR NZAMANE’S DAUGHTER

Senior chief Nzamane’s daughter has had her diplomatic recall in Russia rescinded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

And the government has followed up on the recall of Ambassador Frank Bwalya from Australia by recalling all the diplomatic staff at the High Commission, including Press Secretary Herbert Mutabi, popularly known as DJ Dazo, with the exception of only two officers and one transfer to China.

Well placed sources have told Daily Revelation that more recall rescissions have been made from the time the expose was made about some recalls.

“From the time you wrote that story mentioning recall rescissions for for the Litunga’s cousin and son, Imasiku Mutangelwa and Brian Imwiko respectively, Inutu Mupango, the former vice-president Inonge Wina’s son in-law and the promotion of Friday Nyambe as Intelligence chief, more recalls have been rescinded,” sources said. “There is information that chief Nzamane’s daughter’s recall has been rescinded. Also the education attaché in Australia Shindele has been sent on transfer to China. However, the rest of the Embassy in Australia has been recalled except for the personal assistant (secretary) to the Ambassador and the accountant.”

