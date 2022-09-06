GOVERNMENT RESPONDS TO NAWAKWI’S THREATS OF REPORTING PRESIDENT HH TO CHIEFTAINESS WAITWIKA.

Government urges Nawakwi to tone down

Government is implementing a robust national transformational agenda to free Zambians from the ‘jail’ of corruption, under-development and under-achievement which they were subjected to under the previous regime.

Chief Government spokesperson Chushi Kasanda said that the economy is being revived, with inflation now in single digit for the first time in recent years.

Ms Kasanda, who is Minister of Information and Media, has since advised Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) president Edith Nawakwi to keep quiet if she has nothing constructive to offer to the welfare and well-being of the country.

“Having at one time served as Minister of Finance, Ms Nawakwi is expected to have an understanding of government programs. There is no need of her threatening to report the Republican President to the CHIEFTAINESS WAITWIKA over the cases she committed willingly “.

-Zambian Accurate Information