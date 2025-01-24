GOVT REVEALS DEPLETION OF SUGILITE IN LUAPULA



By Tellah Hazinji



The Ministry of Mines and Minerals development has revealed that the Muombe site in Luapula Province, once believed to hold significant deposits of sugilite, is now depleted of the mineral.





Ministry Director of Geological Survey Gerald Mwila, explains that reports of sugilite presence at the site in 2021 prompted a thorough investigation by the Ministry, in conjunction with Bayan construction which found none.





Mr. Mwila attributes the initial presence of sugilite at the site to a possible “pocket” deposit, which is characteristic of Manganese derivatives like Sugilite.



In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Mwila has since advised people who may come across sugilite on their property to engage the Ministry of Mines so that they can exploit it.

PHOENIX NEWS