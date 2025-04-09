GOVT REVEALS PLANS TO DECENTRALISE DPP’S OFFICE TO 116 DISTRICTS TO IMPROVE ACCESS TO JUSTICE



DIRECTOR of Public Prosecutions Gilbert Phiri, has revealed that plans are underway to decentralise the DPP’s office to all 116 districts across the country to improve access to justice.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Phiri states that the current presence in only 62 districts, limits timely access to critical services, often delaying the delivery of justice for many citizens.





He explains that the decision to expand is guided by legislative requirements and aligns with national development goals, including the progress made through the Constituency Development Fund.





Mr. Phiri has stressed that extending the DPP’s services to all districts is vital to ensuring that people, particularly in rural areas, have prompt and equitable access to legal support.





He adds that the planned expansion, expected to be completed by 2026, will enhance coordination with local police services and make the justice system more accessible and responsive to community needs.



PN