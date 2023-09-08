GOVT SAVED ABOUT $500 MILLION FROM PURCHASE OF BASAL DRESSING FERTILIZER IN 2021-2022 FARMING SEASON

By Chileshe Mwango

President Hakainde Hichilema has disclosed that the country saved about $500 million from the purchase of basal dressing fertilizer during the 2021-2022 farming season under the Farmer Input Support Program-FISP-.



Speaking when he officially opened the third sitting of the 13th session of the National Assembly this morning, President Hichilema has attributed the development to the establishment of fertilizer manufacturing companies as a result of a conducive environment government has created.



The head of state explains that in the 2020-2021 farming season, government spent over $100,000 on basal dressing but this reduced to about $800,000 in the following year.



Meanwhile, President Hichilema has asked parliament to support amendments to pieces of legislation that will allow entering into Private Public Partnerships as government embarks on various developmental projects in all sectors under the PPP model.



The President said he has realized that government has been slow on development hence wants to use the PPP model to extend and speed up development.



And President Hichilema has acknowledged that the supply of medicines and medical supplies to health institutions has been inadequate hence his government will prioritize locally produced medicines over imported ones as it contributes to the country’s job creation agenda and economic development.

PHOENIX NEWS