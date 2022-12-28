GOVT SAYS INFORMATION ON SIGNED MOU ON ELECTRIC MOTOR VEHICLE VALUE CHAIN WITH DRC AVAILABLE

By Musonda Kalumba

Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga has dispelled claims by some opposition political parties that the memoranda of understanding recently signed between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo –DRC- in the United States of America is not open to the public.

Six opposition political parties last week delivered a letter of demand to us ambassador to Zambia Micheal Gonzales demanding for information on the MOU on electric motor vehicle value chain.

The political parties are concerned that an MOU was signed on December 14th 2022 in Washington DC between Zambia and DRC to develop electric battery supply chain but its terms and conditions have not been made available.

But Mr. Mulenga who signed the MOU on behalf of the Zambian government argues that no agreement that concerns citizens can be signed on their behalf and made secret.

Mr. Mulenga says the contents of the agreement are available at the ministry of foreign affairs and that government has nothing to hide as what is being done is in the best interest of the nation, and will benefit the Zambian business sector, professionals, contractors and entrepreneurs to be part of the value chain.