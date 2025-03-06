GOVT SAYS ONGOING UNREST IN DRC COULD HAVE SEVERE TRADE IMPLICATIONS FOR ZAMBIA



By Nelson Zulu



Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga says the ongoing unrest in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo -DRC- could have severe trade implications for Zambia.





Mr. Mulenga is particularly concerned over reports of an influx of refugees in Luapula province, which could further strain Zambia’s resources.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Mulenga says the growing conflict in the DRC threatens to disrupt bilateral trade, potentially impacting local businesses and the broader economy.





He explains that the economic relationship between Zambia and the DRC is highly interdependent, with each country serving as a key market for the other and says the instability carries significant emotional and humanitarian repercussions, as many Zambians have close ties with relatives and friends in that country.





Mr. Mulenga suggests that to address the economic fallout and humanitarian challenges, there is need to implement swift regional measures including, strengthening trade relationships with other countries, providing support to affected local businesses, and addressing the refugee crisis along the border.



