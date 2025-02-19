Govt Scraps 15% Export Duty on Gemstones – Who Really Benefits?

The tale of arm-twisting, blackmail, and corporate appeasement continues. While ordinary Zambians are taxed a staggering 37% on PAYE, powerful conglomerates walk away with a 0% export duty on our own gemstones—our God-given natural resources!



Who really dictated this decision? Certainly not the struggling citizens. Is this about economic growth, or just a few well-connected pockets and offshore accounts being quietly credited? In whose interest is this suspension?



Zambians deserve better. This blatant economic injustice must stop!

Harry Kalaba
President
Citizens First

#munchintelelwe #prosperfircitizensbycitizens

