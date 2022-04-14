By Daily Star Reporter

The New Dawn Administration has secured K18,008,027.90 to clear part of the outstanding salary arrears for TAZARA workers.

Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali disclosed that the money covers about three months starting from December 2021, January 2022 and February 2022 respectively.

Following President Hakainde Hichilema’s directive in December that lasting solutions for all challenges affecting the smooth operations of the railway firm be found, the Ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and National Planning have been working round the clock making sure that resources are found.

And during his recent visit to Mpika and Kasama, the Minister assured the employees that the financial woes of TAZARA were actively under consideration as he was engaged with Minister of Finance for a lasting solution.

Tayali is optimistic that the money the money will help the Company dismantle the arrears as the rehabilitation works on the Chambeshi Bridge are completed and will eventually enhance local revenue collections.

Earlier in the year, government realized US$1.9 million for the rehabilitation of the Chambeshi Railway Bridge.

The Minster said that the Bridge is expected to come back into full operation by July 2022.

He said the strategic move by the Government of the Republic of Zambia is largely targeted towards turning TAZARA into a self-sustaining Company.

Tayali also said Government has released approximately US$3.3 million as recapitalization to TAZARA in order for the Company to repair various pieces of rolling stock in order to enhance business.

This is contained in a statement issued to the media today by Ministry of Transport and Logistics Public Relations Officer, Ndubi Mvula.