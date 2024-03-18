Govt should cease using the IBA act to suppress social media bloggers and online platforms like podcasts- Edwin Lifwekelo

GOVERNMENT’ SOCIAL MEDIA CRACKDOWN

18th March,2024

It’s both intriguing and somewhat amusing to hear about the proposed sanctions on social media. I couldn’t help but take a moment to reflect on the direction this new dawn government is steering us in. Are these measures leading us forward or backward? Where is the democracy we were promised? At times, it feels like we’re stuck on a merry-go-round, going nowhere fast.

Attempting to silence dissenting voices won’t magically solve the underlying issues plaguing our society. We can’t be expected to applaud when essential services like healthcare lack vital resources, when families struggle to put food on the table, and when our children are deprived of the quality education they deserve.

The government should cease using the IBA act to suppress social media bloggers and online platforms like podcasts. It’s unreasonable for the government to consider regulating online users just because it has failed to meet the expectations of the Zambian people. The Patriotic Front Party demands that the government stop these undemocratic maneuvers aimed at undermining the constitutional rights of the Zambian people. The UPND assured Zambians that they would respect and restore their rights, which they claim have been infringed upon by the Patriotic Front Party. These allegations are unfounded and misplaced. The government must prioritize the media space and the freedom of Zambians because it’s their inherent right.

Let us focus on addressing the root causes of discontent rather than suppressing expressions of frustration. True progress comes from listening to the concerns of the people and working together to find sustainable solutions.

Edwin Lifwekelo

Patriotic Front Party

Media Director