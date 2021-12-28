THE UPND GOVERNMENT SHOULD NOT GIVE FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU HIS RETIREMENT BENEFIT BEFORE PAYING THE RETIREES THAT PF GOVERNMENT LEFT UNPAID.

Its not OK for government to continue paying our leaders their retirement benefits before paying those who have retired long before them. Politicians have been taking advantage of the people who elect them.

Its unacceptable to think of paying our former head of state before paying those other retirees who he left unpaid. He should be on the queue waiting like any other Zambian. He is a Zambian Citizen just like any other.

Pay the retirees who president LUNGU and PF left unpaid before paying him.

