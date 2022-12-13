GOVT SHOULD REINTRODUCE ZNS MANDATORY SKILLS TRAININGS -TREVOR MWIINDE

..as he laments on the high number of Youths involved in illicit behaviour….

The Ruling United Party for National Development National Youth Deputy Chairperson Politics Mr. Trevor Mwiinde has called upon the New Dawn Government to reintroduce the Zambia National Service mandatory skills training for Youths.

Mr. Mwiinde, who is also a member of the National Management committee of the UPND said that there was an increase among Youths involved in illicit behaviors especially by criminal gangs called “junkies” who mostly are Youths.

“There is a sharp increase among our Youths being involved in illicit behaviors such as alcohol and drug abuse, leading to an increase in crime due to lack of skills and employment opportunities, said “Mr. Mwiinde”.

Mr. Mwiinde who while on his 2 days tour of Southern Province then called upon the President and the New Dawn Government to reintroduce the Zambia National Service mandatory Youth trainings that brings fundamental mindset change and enables one to work at all levels of production.

“I would like to take this opportunity to call upon the Republican President His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema and the New Dawn Government to reintroduce the Zambia National Service Youth Skills Mandatory program. This will not only make our Youths morally upright but will also equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge required for them to earn a descent living”, Mr. Mwiinde said.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM