Govt Spy Camera Installed At Hot FM Radio Station

GVT SPY CAMERA INSTALLED AT HOT FM RADIO STATION

Hot FM owner Oscar Chavula complains

“In one of those funny conversations with MCS in his office he jokingly said, “I even listen to the things you speak in your bedroom.” I jokingly responded… I don’t speak in the bedroom! I knew it was joke and it ended there.

Now I have a whole Camera pointed at the entrance of our business building and the car park- WHY?It’s okay to watch what’s happening around the country but do it discretely guys not on one’s door step…Our businesses are about people, you may want to check on politicians coming in and out of our buildings but it’s not necessary really… We have nothing to hide or anyone to protect, this very intrusive to say the least.

This is not right!”