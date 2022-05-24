GOVT STARTS 2023 BUDGET CONSULTATIONS

Government has started preparations for the 2023 National Budget and the 2023 to 2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

Acting Secretary to the Treasury DANIES CHISENDA says the National Budget and the MTEF are important economic policy tools which help to shape the direction ofeconomic policy and other development priorities .

Mr. CHISENDA says to facilitate interactive preparations the Ministry of Finance and National Planning will be conducting broad-based consultations on the 2O23 National Budget and the 2023 to 2025 MTEF.

Stakeholders are invited to submit tax, non-tax and expenditure proposals for review and possible inclusion in the 2023 National Budget and the 2023 to 2025 MTEF.

In a statement to ZNBC News, Mr CHISENDA said to ensure that as many stakeholders as possible are involved in this open and transparent process a considerable consultation period of up to June 30th 2023 has been set.

He said the Ministry is confident that the set period will create considerable room for citizens – including the youth women groups, the private sector, public sector, , and all other stakeholders and interest groups – to participate in the formulation

of the 2O23 National Budget and the 2023 2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework.

Mr CHISENDA said the Ministry is looking forward to focused and participatory provincial sessions and that all submissions will be considered objectively and on merit.

He said as a way of ensuring that proposals are evaluated professionally, an inter-ministerial team will where necessary, invite those who will submit proposals for further discussions or clarification on any matter concerning their submissions.

Mr CHISENDA said all proposals should be submitted between May 23rd, 2O22 to June 3oth,

2O22.

(Source: ZNBC)