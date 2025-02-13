GOVT STARTS TRANSFORMING HENRY KAPOKO’S FORFEITED PROCEEDS OF CRIME ROMA PROPERTY INTO A SAFE HOME FOR CHILDREN STAYING WITH MOTHERS IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITIES



Today, I had the privilege of touring the Diana Nalupya Home for Circumstantial Children, a facility that will play a vital role in the welfare and protection of children whose mothers are incarcerated in correctional facilities.





The facility located in Lusaka’s Roma residential area, and which we toured with Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) Deputy Correctional General, Mr. Bwalya Kuyomba, was previously owned by former Ministry of Health human resource manager, Henry Kapoko, and was repossessed by the government following his conviction.



Our visit is in line with the government’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that vulnerable members of society, particularly children, receive the support they need to live in safe and nurturing environments. This property is being repurposed in accordance with the Presidential Directive that promotes a more humane and rehabilitative approach to justice.





The goal is not only to provide better living conditions for these children but also to utilise forfeited properties from proceeds of crime to benefit the public. I am, therefore, pleased to announce that this facility, following a comprehensive rehabilitation process, will be ready for use in June 2025.





The rehabilitation works, estimated at K5 million, will ensure that the home meets the necessary standards for housing and caring for these children. This is a clear demonstration of the government’s resolve to turn forfeited assets into resources that benefit the public good and advance the welfare of Zambia’s most vulnerable populations.



Hon. Jack J. Mwiimbu, SC, MP

MINISTER