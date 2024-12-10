GOVT TARGETS TO FEED 5 MILLION CHILDREN UNDER SCHOOL-FEEDING PROGRAMME IN 2025.



Education Minister, Hon. Douglas Syakalima, has revealed that government has targeted to increase the number of children, under the school feeding programme, from the current 2.3 Million to 5 Million in 2025.



Hon. Syakalima, has said this is because the programme, which is being implemented in 116 districts of Zambia is having a positive impact on school going children.



Speaking in Osaka, Japan where he is attending the 24th Global Child Nutrition Forum, Hon. Syakalima said the School Feeding Programme is being implemented in 5,300 schools in 116 districts.



He said that with the increased number of Children in Schools due to Government’s introduction of free education, the School Feeding programme is an added advantage to ensuring that children remain in school.



Hon. Syakalima is in Osaka, Japan where he is attending the 24th Global Child Nutrition Forum being held under the theme “School Meal Programmess in an Era of Food Systems Transformation”.



The 4-day event is a learning exchange and technical assistance conference focused on the development and implementation of nationally led school meal programmes that contribute to the achievement of multiple Sustainable Development Goals.



Japan was selected as the 2024 location due to its exceptional school lunch and nutrition education programs and aims to build on the successes of the Nutrition for Growth Summit, the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), and the Global School.



PR UNIT