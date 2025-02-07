GOVT TERMINATES CONTRACT WITH AGRO FUEL



THE Ministry of Energy has terminated the contract awarded to Agro Fuels for the supply of diesel and cleaning of the TAZAMA pipeline.





According to correspondence seen by News Diggers, the agreement has been terminated to pave way for the actualisation of the TAZAMA Pipeline Open Access. The Ministry of Energy had awarded a contract for the supply of petroleum products to Agro Fuels in May last year.





However, government has now actualised the open access regime for the TAZAMA Pipeline, allowing competing Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to utilise the pipeline to transport diesel from the port of Dar es Salaam to Ndola. According to sources, government is targeting the first deliveries via this procurement method in April 2025.



News Diggers