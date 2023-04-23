Govt to buy less soya beans, many farmers will be stranded & exploited

This is a recipe for low prices. Last farming season, government only bought 150,000 metric tonnes of soya beans out of the 475,353 total National yield leaving 325,353 to private buyers. The government went further to ban exports.

The rest of the soya was left to private buyers comprising of Oil seed stakeholders who reduced the prices to as low as K4 per kilogram.

Now, with further reduced quantity in this farmingseason, the government is setting a very good environment for serious exploitation of farmers by industrialist exploiters. While this is so, Tanzania and Congo is need of soya beans and they are willing to pay even $100 per 50 kilograms. Why can’t government mop out all the soya beans and then, export the surplus to the countries that need the commodity?

Others argue that, what will oil seed stakeholders have if all soya beans in exported?

What is the impact? Even if these capitalists bought all the soya beans, they still produce expensive finished products. But, government through FRA can also offload soya beans to these oil seed stakeholders when they want it, as such, FRA can strategically store the crop for them. This is to ensure that, farmers walk out with the right prices unlike now, where government plays an active role in exploiting majority small scale farmers.

Government wants to make farmers stranded. And when farmers are stranded, the oil seed stakeholders will buy soya beans at their desired prices. This is the exact opposite of what President Hakainde Hichilema said while in opposition. It appears, many things are difficult for HH to fulfill to Zambians.