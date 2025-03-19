GOVT TO COMMENCE DEMOLITION OF PROPERTIES BUILT ON SENSITIVE AREAS NEXT MONTH



By Michael Kaluba



Water Development and Sanitation Minister Collins Nzovu has announced that a series of demolitions will begin next month for properties that have encroached on sensitive areas once a comprehensive process to protect such places is completed.



In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Nzovu says a Statutory Instrument-SI will be signed to prevent these areas from being allocated as plots following the completion of a process to map, alienate, and declare water bodies, river banks, water recharge areas, and water sources as protected areas.





He says this should also prevent councils from allocating land indiscriminately, emphasizing that provisions of the law will be implemented for some properties to undergo due process, to safeguard Zambia’s water resources.





Mr. Nzovu says any structures with a direct impact on water installations such as pipes, and sewer lines, will be demolished, with some already recommended for removal ahead of next month’s exercise aimed at ensuring sustainable use and management of water resources for future generations.





He has disclosed that the government has identified a long list of areas that require protection with applications for the eviction of some people and removal of their property already done ahead of the expected demolitions next month, once the SI comes into effect.



PHOENIX NEWS