Govt to commence recruitment for ZNS, ZAF and Zambia Army this week

DEFENCE PERSONNEL RECRUITMENT ADVERT UNDERWAY

Government is set to place the official adverts for recruitment of defence personnel this week.

Minister of Defence, Ambrose Lufuma, who revealed the development in a posting on his social media page says the process will be done in a straight forward manner.

Lufuma has repeated that prospective applicants wishing to join Zambia Army, Zambia Air Force-ZAF or the Zambia National Service-ZNS, should not panic into bribing individuals whom they would think would help them get recruited.

He says the recruitment is not about who one knows, noting that government wants to see every Zambian have a fair share of the national cake.

Lufuma warns that those who will be involved in acts of bribery will be prosecuted.

HH CREATES MORE JOBS: MINISTER OF DEFENCE HON AMBROSE LUFUMA WRITES

