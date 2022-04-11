By Balewa Zyuulu

Despite several calls urging government through the Energy Regulation Board –ERB-to revert to the old system of reviewing the prices of fuel, energy minister Peter Kapala says doing so will hurt the economy even further.

Stakeholders have argued that the monthly review of fuel prices has proved to be a failed move as it is detrimental to the economic growth.

But Mr Kapala tells Phoenix News that the monthly fuel pump price review mechanism may not be popular at the moment but will yield the intended results in the long run.

He says reverting to the 90 days review mechanism will also increase the accumulation of debt owed to Oil Marketing Companies-OMCs-.

PHOENIX NEWS