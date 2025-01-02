GOV’T TO COVER DANDY KRAZY FUNERAL COSTS, OTHERS



Government says it will assist with funeral expenses for Musician WESLEY CHIBAMBO, popularly known as DANDY KRAZY and the others that died in the accident.





Arts Permanent Secretary CHAMA FUMBA says Government is saddened with the tragic demise of CHIBAMBO, and will ensure that he is mourned in a peaceful manner.





In an interview with ZNBC news, Mr. FUMBA, who was a personal friend of CHIBAMBO, said he will be remembered for his contribution to the arts sector and his music that carried a lot of meaning.





Meanwhile, Artist BRIAN BWEMBYA, also known as B FLOW has advised musicians to remain united and pray for the bereaved family.



ZNBC