GOVT TO EMPLOY 3,000 MORE HEALTH WORKERS

Government will this year employ 3,000 health workers to ease the human resource challenges faced by the Ministry of Health.

Health Minister SILVIA MASEBO has disclosed that government is also in the process of decentralizing the Ministry which will be done in a phased manner.

Ms. MASEBO said this when she officially opened the National planning Launch for the 2024 to 2026, Medium Term Budget planning and the 2024 budget.

CREDIT: ZANIS